Man Group plc Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,588 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.17% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,940.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,464.85. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $71,939.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,549,062.88. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,991 shares of company stock valued at $742,654. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

