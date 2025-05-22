Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $173,053,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $166,906,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $510,053,000 after buying an additional 620,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,944,000 after buying an additional 429,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,778,000 after buying an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day moving average of $210.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.50.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

