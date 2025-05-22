Man Group plc Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 193.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HGV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,270.60. This represents a 45.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of HGV opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.