Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,286 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZ

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.