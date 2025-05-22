iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,301 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,031.9% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REM opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $541.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.