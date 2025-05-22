Man Group plc Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,246 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

