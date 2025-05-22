Man Group plc Trims Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Man Group plc reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,828 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,737,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,354,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315,474 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NSA stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 386.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Articles

