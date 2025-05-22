Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,261 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Brink’s worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.21 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

