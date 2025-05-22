Man Group plc Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Man Group plc increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in H&R Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after acquiring an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in H&R Block by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $58.20 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

