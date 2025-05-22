Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.75.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $515.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

