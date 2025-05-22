Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $3.40 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.40 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

HPP stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,237 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,504,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 185,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

