Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Stock Price

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

NYSE HG opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $99,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $439,776.60. The trade was a 29.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $79,485.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. Company insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

