HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 92.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 17,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $268.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.27. HEICO has a 12 month low of $211.92 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Analysts expect that HEICO will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

