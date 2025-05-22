CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $515.67.

Several research firms have commented on CACI. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of CACI International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI

CACI International Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $472.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CACI International has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 91,931.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after buying an additional 53,724 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,477,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CACI International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.