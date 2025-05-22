American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of AIG opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

