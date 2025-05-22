Brokerages Set GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT at C$71.25

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.25.

Several analysts have commented on GFL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$74.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

