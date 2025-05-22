Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target at $173.25

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.82.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after acquiring an additional 430,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,543,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,176,000 after purchasing an additional 122,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,727,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

