Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $349.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.30.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

MEDP opened at $295.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.06 and a 200 day moving average of $327.40. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 61.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in Medpace by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

