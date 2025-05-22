Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Delek US Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of DK opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. Delek US has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.18%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 907.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Delek US by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

