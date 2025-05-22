Kayne Anderson BDC’s (KBDC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDCFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

KBDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. Research analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Kayne Anderson BDC’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson BDC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBDC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

