California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This represents a 4.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in California Resources by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after purchasing an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,254,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in California Resources by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 486,650 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,752,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,456,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

