Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $737.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $231,660.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,415.88. This represents a 31.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,873. This trade represents a 6.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

