Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $165.17 on Monday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,300,000 after acquiring an additional 82,312 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Jabil by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jabil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

