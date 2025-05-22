Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4%

Dollar General stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. Dollar General has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.