OraSure Technologies’ (OSUR) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $3.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of OSUR opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

OraSure Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

In related news, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath bought 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Kenny bought 47,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,800.55. This represents a 204.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 405,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32,595.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,290,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 363,946 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 405,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 339,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

