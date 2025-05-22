STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

