European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Raised to $6.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 667,723 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 509,991 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 643,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

