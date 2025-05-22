Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.08.

PRU opened at $101.82 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,062,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,700,000 after buying an additional 105,089 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

