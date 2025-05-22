Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.17.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $227.28 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.29. The company has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

