Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider's stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

MET stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 32.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

