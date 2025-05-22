Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $272.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCL. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $237.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $277.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

