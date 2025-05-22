Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Melius Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Get Kroger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Trading Down 0.8%

KR opened at $68.92 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,131.04. This trade represents a 45.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,923 shares of company stock worth $22,867,124. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 66.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kroger by 11.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 6.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Kroger by 19.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.