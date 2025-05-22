ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $125.57 on Monday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $88.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.52.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

