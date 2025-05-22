Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Financial Analysis

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 8.62% 2.88% 1.78% Sable Offshore N/A -319.58% -39.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.29 $75.26 million ($0.13) -60.69 Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares Advantage Energy and Sable Offshore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advantage Energy and Sable Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 Sable Offshore 1 0 5 1 2.86

Sable Offshore has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Sable Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Sable Offshore on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

