Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

