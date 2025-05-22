Rithm Capital’s (RITM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

RITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.13 on Monday. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $28.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after buying an additional 79,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,780,000 after buying an additional 2,136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,194,000 after buying an additional 1,307,276 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

