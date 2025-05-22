Maxim Group Lowers Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $10.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.33.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.