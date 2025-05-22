Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Rambus Stock Down 1.8%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RMBS opened at $54.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. Rambus has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,826.24. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Rambus by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

