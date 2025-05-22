Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $59.60 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 859,886 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

