TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TWFG from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TWFG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

TWFG stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWFG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in TWFG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,501,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TWFG by 28.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 434,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWFG during the first quarter worth $6,784,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TWFG by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 878,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter valued at $5,931,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

