Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Price

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $451.00 to $419.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.17.

Cummins Stock Down 2.5%

CMI opened at $323.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.57 and its 200 day moving average is $341.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

