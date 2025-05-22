Medtronic’s (MDT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 227,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 117,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.