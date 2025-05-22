American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7%

AMT opened at $213.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day moving average is $201.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

