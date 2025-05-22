Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLND

Blend Labs Trading Down 4.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

BLND opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 378,667 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,318,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 729,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 214,998 shares during the last quarter. Metavasi Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 5,554,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.