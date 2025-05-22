Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

