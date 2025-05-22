Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

AFL opened at $103.62 on Monday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $86.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,552. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

