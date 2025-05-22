StockNews.com Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CAE Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $24.73 on Monday. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after buying an additional 6,313,165 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,697,000 after buying an additional 1,702,904 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,459,000 after buying an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 13,734,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,742,000 after buying an additional 7,800,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,957,000 after buying an additional 149,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

