Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $345.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.76. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $352.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $430.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.98 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $24.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.31%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 172,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,197,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,464,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.