Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) and CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Head-To-Head Comparison

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Quantum Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock 1 9 7 1 2.44 Quantum Computing 0 0 1 0 3.00

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock presently has a consensus target price of $58.44, suggesting a potential downside of 45.58%. Quantum Computing has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Quantum Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum Computing is more favorable than CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock $1.92 billion 26.02 N/A N/A N/A Quantum Computing $373,000.00 3,978.27 -$67.58 million ($0.48) -21.96

This table compares CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Quantum Computing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Computing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Quantum Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quantum Computing beats CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

