Financial Review: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) versus MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MJ has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MJ 0 0 0 0 0.00 OptimizeRx 0 3 8 0 2.73

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential downside of 10.64%. Given MJ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MJ is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Profitability

This table compares MJ and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MJ N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MJ and OptimizeRx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MJ $360,000.00 0.00 -$5.38 million N/A N/A OptimizeRx $94.37 million 2.28 -$17.57 million ($0.84) -13.82

MJ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Summary

MJ beats OptimizeRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

